Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $9.86 Million Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Black Knight by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 1,787.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKI stock opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.56.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

