Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,500 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $16,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,129 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. lifted their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

