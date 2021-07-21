Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.95. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $205,144 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

