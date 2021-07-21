Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $136.00 at KeyCorp

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

NYSE:WCN opened at $123.62 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,175. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 62.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

