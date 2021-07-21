Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Lowered to $81.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.75% from the stock’s previous close.

ES has been the subject of several other reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of ES stock opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.36. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

