BOX (NYSE:BOX) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NYSE:BOX opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.69 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BOX will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BOX by 124.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 145,968 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 688,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,803,000 after buying an additional 234,805 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 320,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

