Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PAGP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,143 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 23.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 4,562.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 57.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.