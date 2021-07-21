Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $9.95 Million Position in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in two (NYSE:TWOA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 3.91% of TWO at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWO during the first quarter worth $100,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TWO during the first quarter worth $199,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of TWO during the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in TWO in the first quarter valued at $398,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TWO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWOA opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90. two has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.03.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.