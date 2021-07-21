Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $9 Million in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $3,375,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coursera alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $102,582.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 56,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $2,306,120.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,835.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,562 shares of company stock worth $11,900,393 over the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. Research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.