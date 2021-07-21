Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $7.52 Million in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.62% of INDUS Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INDT opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $80.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.86.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 33.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INDT shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

