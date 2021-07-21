Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,483,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,941,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total value of $854,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,948 shares of company stock worth $25,109,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.89.

Shares of MPWR opened at $392.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $352.49. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

