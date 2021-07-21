Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pool were worth $12,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Brant Point Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 22.2% in the first quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Pool by 24.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at $12,731,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Pool by 4,204.5% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at $19,541,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.43.

Shares of POOL opened at $452.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $446.29. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $285.92 and a twelve month high of $478.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

