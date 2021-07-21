AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 55,381 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 21.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,381 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $12,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.91. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

