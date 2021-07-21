Affinia Financial Group LLC Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Affinia Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,497 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.2% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.64.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $279.32 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $284.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

