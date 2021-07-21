Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £164.09 ($214.38).

FLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from £162.85 ($212.76) to £162.57 ($212.40) in a report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a £131 ($171.15) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £121.20 ($158.35) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a 1-year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £131.71. The company has a market cap of £21.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 427.54.

In other news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total value of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

