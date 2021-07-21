Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 286,072 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32,877 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

