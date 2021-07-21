OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 540.75 ($7.06).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on OSB Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 35,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total transaction of £150,166.80 ($196,193.89).

Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 458.80 ($5.99) on Wednesday. OSB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 230.20 ($3.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 499.30 ($6.52). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 468.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

