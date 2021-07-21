Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after buying an additional 76,110 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 59.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 146,727 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

In other news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $11,207,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $128,360.00. Insiders sold 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $127.39 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.95.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

