1,727 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $4,890,680.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,836,431.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $50,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

NYSE:BE opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

