Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $105,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ryan Paul Barretto sold 40,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $6,283,627.87. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,682 shares of company stock worth $24,470,065. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.59. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -166.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

