Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,362 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $130.49 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

