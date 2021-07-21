Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $56,000 in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Viasat by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Viasat by 385.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 210,232 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Viasat by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,170 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Viasat by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,241.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viasat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

