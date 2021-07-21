Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $53,000 Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 536 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

