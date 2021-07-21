Mogo’s (MOGO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 179.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MOGO. BTIG Research started coverage on Mogo in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.46.

NASDAQ MOGO opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $372.09 million, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 2.95. Mogo has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mogo will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mogo during the first quarter worth about $15,833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mogo by 22.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 193,842 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mogo in the first quarter valued at about $4,278,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mogo in the first quarter valued at about $3,814,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mogo in the first quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

