Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 4.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 4.1% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 34,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $2,230,925.55. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,740. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.