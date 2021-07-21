Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) versus CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Head to Head Survey

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alibaba Group and CoStar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 20.83% 12.95% 8.54% CoStar Group 13.25% 6.68% 5.26%

This table compares Alibaba Group and CoStar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $109.48 billion 5.20 $22.98 billion $7.21 29.21 CoStar Group $1.66 billion 20.97 $227.13 million $0.88 100.11

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than CoStar Group. Alibaba Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alibaba Group and CoStar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 0 1 25 1 3.00 CoStar Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

Alibaba Group currently has a consensus price target of $317.19, suggesting a potential upside of 50.62%. CoStar Group has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 89.21%. Given Alibaba Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than CoStar Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of Alibaba Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of CoStar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CoStar Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoStar Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats CoStar Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale. The Cloud Computing segment consists of Alibaba Cloud, which offers elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, a machine learning platform, and other services provide for enterprises of different sizes across various industries. The Digital Media and Entertainment segment relates to the Youko Tudou and UC Browser business. The Innovation Initiatives and Others segment includes businesses such as AutoNavi, DingTalk, Tmall Genie, and others. The company was founded by Chung Tsai and Yun Ma on June 28, 1999 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. The company also provides CoStar Lease Comps, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis, a workflow tool; CoStar Public Record, a searchable database of commercially-zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate and asset management, and lease accounting software; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment Analysis that provides market research, consulting and analysis, portfolio and debt analysis, and management and reporting services, as well as STAR Report that offers benchmarking and analytics services. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Westside Rentals, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

