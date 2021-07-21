Robert W. Baird Raises Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $65.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.70.

DT opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.58, a PEG ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.07. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,770,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

