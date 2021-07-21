AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 33,863 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,863 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $14,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in Fortive by 4,873,160.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 243,658 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortive by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fortive by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 30,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,433,287 shares of company stock valued at $103,485,759. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

