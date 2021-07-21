AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 33,999 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $14,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.95.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.