AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 303.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 313,293 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of ACI Worldwide worth $15,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 50.3% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 64,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,531 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $414,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 746.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 30.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACIW opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.15.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $884,730.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $1,440,538.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,487,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,557. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

