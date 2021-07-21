Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after acquiring an additional 239,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EW opened at $106.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,362 shares of company stock worth $18,672,161. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

