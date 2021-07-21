Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases 351 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,095 shares of company stock valued at $16,351,387 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

