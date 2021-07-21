Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $625,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMA Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.36. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $36.95 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.