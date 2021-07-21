Psagot Investment House Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.5% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.22.

NASDAQ EA opened at $141.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $833,572.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,940.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,837 shares of company stock worth $16,834,574. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

