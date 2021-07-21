Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Capital International Investors increased its position in Bill.com by 107.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 1,405.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after buying an additional 595,796 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,929,000 after buying an additional 552,441 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after buying an additional 392,535 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $194.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -237.09 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $197.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 33,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $620,978.48. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total transaction of $5,525,450.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,604 shares of company stock worth $34,690,075. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

