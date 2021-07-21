Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $338,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 174,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.