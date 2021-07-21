Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.97. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 164,567 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.91 million, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

