National Express Group (LON:NEX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 237.80 ($3.11). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 229.80 ($3.00), with a volume of 3,184,419 shares trading hands.

NEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target (up from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their price target on National Express Group from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. National Express Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 321.67 ($4.20).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05.

In other National Express Group news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat bought 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £19,642 ($25,662.40).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

