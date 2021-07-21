The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,809 ($23.63). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,754.50 ($22.92), with a volume of 321,506 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,731.43 ($22.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,877.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion and a PE ratio of -31.09.

In other news, insider John Heasley sold 2,117 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,941 ($25.36), for a total value of £41,090.97 ($53,685.62). Also, insider Clare Chapman bought 456 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,664 ($11,319.57).

About The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

