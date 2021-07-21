SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.58. SPI Energy shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 386,308 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.16.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,479,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $582,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.