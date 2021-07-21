Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 96,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 49,871 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 695,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ED. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.67.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

