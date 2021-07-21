Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,498 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 255.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,047,496 shares of company stock valued at $213,232,169. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.