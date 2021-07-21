Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $167 million-$172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.53 million.

EVRI opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Everi has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,696 shares of company stock worth $3,745,086. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

