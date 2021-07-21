Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

SFSHF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

SFSHF opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.20. Safestore has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

