Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of RPRX opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 40,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $1,709,542.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $747,623.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,713.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,306,789 shares of company stock worth $56,602,646. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth $1,211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $13,070,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 747,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,405,000 after acquiring an additional 197,318 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

