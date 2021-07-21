Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,612.25 ($21.06). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,592 ($20.80), with a volume of 368,157 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HL. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities cut Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, June 18th. cut Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,884 ($24.61).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.49 billion and a PE ratio of 23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,644.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.