FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Teleflex Incorporated Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Teleflex in a report released on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $14.63 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $15.34. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.50.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $386.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,905,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 3,023.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 106,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 73.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,537 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,307,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after buying an additional 70,840 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teleflex news, insider Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,955 shares of company stock worth $7,487,994 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

