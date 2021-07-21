Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Decreases By 29.6%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $33.84.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

