Primoris Services (PRIM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Primoris Services (NASDAQ: PRIM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/21/2021 – Primoris Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

7/16/2021 – Primoris Services is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Primoris Services is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Primoris Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

6/15/2021 – Primoris Services is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,708,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 130,229 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

