Royal Bank of Canada Sells 48,740 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,740 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $25,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSY. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6,197.2% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 884,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,659,000 after purchasing an additional 870,638 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,283,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth $10,611,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,522,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,065,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of GSY opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.